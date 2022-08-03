Homeward Animal Shelter offers adoption special due to full capacity

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Homeward Animal Shelter is offering a special offer for those looking to adopt a new best friend.

It’s $25 to welcome one into your family this month. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Homeward Animal Shelter says they’re overwhelmed at capacity and are desperately looking for people to adopt or foster cats or dogs.

“We really have a need for both fosters and adopters. We’re kinda busting at the seams with the number of animals in our care. Like I said, we really have a need for people to not only adopt animals, of course, but we are really needing foster homes. A lot of animals who need special homes for their specific needs,” Homeward Animal Shelter Marketing Director Heather Klefstad said.

Otherwise the shelter will have to make a tough decision with no space for animals coming from the pound.

“Those tough decisions come down to euthanization and we don’t want that to happen. That’s why we are so diligently working to make sure that no animals in our town get euthanized just because there’s simply no space for them. We’re making sure we create the space for them,” Klefstad said.

She says fostering pets is an easy, temporary solution since the shelter provides supplies.

It makes fostering simple for those taking care of them.

“All you need to do is go to our website HomewardAnimalOnline.org. Fill out the foster application there and we take care of everything for you while you foster. There’s no cost to you. We take care of the food, the supplies, everything that you need, the vet care, all of that. All you do is provide the home, the love. Just take care of that animal give them the love and the care that they deserve while they’re waiting for that forever family,” Klefstad said.

Klefstad says they haven’t had to put down an animal since 2012 and they have no desire to add to that statistic.

If you or someone you know is interested from fostering or adopting from Homeward, click here.