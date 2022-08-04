Fargo Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – People stay active and raise money for the American Heart Association at the Fargo Heart Walk.

Survivors shared what they went through after having a heart attack and the long recovery from it.

Groups and businesses raised $25,000. Top donors include Sanford Health and Essentia Health.

The Heart Association says the event is important for survivors to get to know one another and get support from someone who’s gone through something similar.

“Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. It affects about one in three people, and, so, there are so many people affected by this, so we’re out here raising money, we’re out here supporting survivors and honoring loved ones we’ve lost to heart disease and stroke,” Jessica Lundgren with American Heart Association said.

KVRR is a proud sponsor of the Fargo Heart Walk.

If you couldn’t make it, you can donate by clicking here.