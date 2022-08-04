Thousands of backpacks filled for local children

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hundreds of volunteers gathered to pack 6,000 backpacks full of school supplies at Scheels Arena.

It is for the 26th annual United Way School Supply Drive.

The goal is to make children feel comfortable, confident and set them up with the basics before heading into the first day of school. They focus on the basic supplies to help relieve the stress for families.

With the added strains on low-income families due to inflation, United Way anticipates this year’s need to be higher.

“It seems like a small gesture, but the impact which is our mission to make a difference in people’s lives and today we’re saying little people’s lives, young adult’s lives, is critically important because that development is what is the future of our community. It may sound like a slogan but it is so so true,” Essentia Health Chief Operations Officer Al Hurley said.

Supplies will be distributed next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Scheels Arena.