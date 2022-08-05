Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton dies

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 72.

Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood.

Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the communications director at Minnesota State-University-Moorhead, and joined Prairie Public Radio in Fargo following his retirement from MSUM.

Hamilton is survived by his son, Ben. His daughter, Ashley died in a car crash near her home in Spokane, Washington in December 2020.