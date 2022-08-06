No injuries as kitchen fire evacuates Spitfire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Just before noon a fire broke out in the kitchen at Spitfire Bar & Grill, and the popular West Fargo restaurant was quickly evacuated.

West Fargo Fire battalion chief Joey Porter said smoke and flames were visible coming from the roof when crews arrived.

The restaurant was open at the time and staff and customers were all safely evacuated. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.

No injuries reported from kitchen staff or emergency personnel.

The restaurant remains closed for at least the rest of Saturday due to heavy water damage and light smoke damage that resulted from the fire and efforts to put it out.