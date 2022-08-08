Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand Grows Even Bigger In Its 10th Year

Cupcake stand will help two young girls have their dreams come true

A long-time charity event is growing to new royal heights this year.

Addie’s 10th Royal Cupcake stand is Tuesday afternoon. Addie Lorezel, her mom and friends spent the weekend baking three thousand cupcakes from scratch.

You can hang out with costumed princesses and villains and buy cupcakes to support The Sunshine Foundation, which grants wishes for kids battling illness and disease.

This year they’re helping Nora, who has significant autism, take a camping trip to Colorado with her family in an RV.

This year, Addie and her stand are partnering with a second group, Warm Blanket Hugs, and helping make a second young girl’s dream come true with a beach vacation.

Addie says, “It’s so exciting to see it grow and get bigger. The two girls that we’re helping tomorrow are so cute and they’re gonna be so happy to get their dreams.”

The cupcake stand is from 3:00-5:30 Tuesday afternoon at First International Bank & Trust on 30th Avenue South in Moorhead. Click here for more information.