Abortion Clinic Relocates and Opens in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The owner of what was North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead.

Volunteer escorts walked patients inside while a small number of protesters demonstrated.

Red River Women’s Clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker says the clinic opened with the help of nearly $1 million in donations.

Abortion remains legal in Minnesota.

The clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that will abolish abortion in the state.