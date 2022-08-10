Latest Search For Woman Missing Since 1996 Comes Up Empty in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A new search for the remains of a missing woman in Grand Forks comes up empty.

Investigators received information that the body of Kristi Nikle may have been buried near the foundation of a house in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue North.

Two cadaver dogs even showed positive indicators of human remains.

But an excavation throughout the day Tuesday did not discover any remains at the location.

Nickle has been missing since 1996.