Man charged with misdemeanors and felonies for Jamestown standoff

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR-News Dakota) – A man who engaged police in a five-hour standoff in Jamestown last week has been charged.

Forty-one-year-old Kevin Garnica is facing three felony charges and three misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including methamphetamine possession.

Police say a woman escaped from an apartment last Thursday. Garnica then barricaded himself inside with a knife and a gun.

Homes and a daycare were evacuated. Garnica and several officers were treated for exposure to tear gas.

Police say Garnica had made threats in recent weeks that he would injure or kill law enforcement. He also had warrants for his arrest in Pierce County.