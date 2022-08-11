$60 Million in Utility Spending Tied To Feb. 2021 Storm Rejected By MPUC

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Public Utilities Commission rejects nearly $60 million in utility gas spending.

They ruled that the utilities themselves will have to cover the costs they incurred during a February 2021 winter storm that caused the price of natural gas to skyrocket.

The commission agreed with the state’s attorney general that the utilities made imprudent decisions that resulted in unreasonable spending on gas supplies.

The ruling applies to CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation and Great Plains Natural Gas Company.

The PUC this fall will look into methods for improved utility planning and other options to protect people from future spikes in the price of gas due to weather.