Renovation done on Rendezvous Park disc golf course in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Park District made renovations to their disc golf course allowing more space for players.

“We knew we really wanted to have a nice flow to the whole course, so that you started and ended at the same spot for parking and everything. Just the way the layout worked to try and kind of give disc golf its own area separate from the hockey arena and the basketball courts and softball fields to keep them in their own spot,” West Fargo Parks District Foreman Micah Fraase said.

Rendezvous Park is giving disc golfers their own space away from other areas of the park. They can either play a standard 18 hole game or they can play a smaller round. Both options will have players finishing up near the parking lot.

“You also have the ability just to play nine if you’re not looking to stretch out and go all 18 holes which is a neat aspect. You can go from hole five all the way to 15 and just kind of keep it within Rendezvous Park instead of the Rendezvous path,” Fraase said.

Fraase says he believes hole eight may be the longest hole in North Dakota at more than 1,000 feet long.

He’s excited to see more passionate players across the F-M region try their hand at the West Fargo park.

“I think it’s always important to allow people to get out and about. Disc golf as we talked about earlier is obviously really starting to boom and become a bigger thing. To have a park this size, to add another element to it. I think it was key for us to really make a new course and make it more popular for people to be here,” Fraase said.

It has exploded in popularity since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Disc golf is taking the world by storm. In Rendezvous Park, the renovated course looks brand new with potential to host tournaments in West Fargo.

“The Cass-Clay Disc Golf Club has met with us a few times and talked to us about that possibility. We’d be on board for that. That’d be exciting to get people here to the new course and let ’em see it. The next step, we’re hoping to maybe get some concrete tee boxes and plant some more trees, maybe some natural grasses and a few other obstacles to make it a little more challenging down the road,” Fraase said.

Fraase says the next step is building more concrete tees to make the course more official for tournament play.