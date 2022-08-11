Roers announces development plans for downtown Moorhead

The Fargo-based development group shared a mock-up of the project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead’s downtown area is set to get a new look.

Roers is partnering with JLG Architects and Stantec on the Downtown Moorhead Development project.

They say the project could be upwards of nine city blocks, taking over the location where the Moorhead Center Mall sits.

The project is set to have multiple phases with the first phase including four new buildings and will be located at the east end of the existing mall area.

The spaces within the mall are privately owned and Roers says they are working with the owners to be a part of the new space.