Erik Estrada headlines Fargo PopExpo in April

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Globe nominee Erik Estrada is coming to North Dakota in the Spring.

Fargo PopExpo announced the CHiPS star will be at the Butler Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on April 22 and 23.

The event says 5,000 people came out four months ago when The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams, The Munsters actor Butch Patrick, MotorTrend and HGTV host Christy Lee and comic book artist Angel Medina were featured guests.

If you can’t wait until then for a convention, ValleyCon is coming up September 30 through October 2 at the Fargo Holiday Inn. Guests include actors Alaina Huffman, Bill Moseley and Drive-Inn Theater Host Joe Bob Briggs.