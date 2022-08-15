Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning.

First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.

Police are awaiting autopsy results.

They are also looking for anyone who might have seen the man or what led up to his death.

You can remain anonymous by texting FARGOPD to 847411.

You can also call Fargo Police Department at 701.235.4493.