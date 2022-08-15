State Rep. Rick Becker To Run As Independent For U.S. Senate in N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. — State Representative Rick Becker of Bismarck is running for the U.S. Senate as an independent.

The Republican challenged Senator John Hoeven at the state convention, narrowly losing the nomination.

North Dakota GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer issued a statement saying that it is unfortunate that Becker has decided to leave the Republican Party.

He also said Becker said he “would respect the decision of Republican delegates and voters and now he is doing the exact opposite.”

Becker will need 1,000 valid signatures to get his name on the November ballot against Hoeven and Democrat Katrina Christianson.

Former Miss America Cara Mund, also of Bismarck, is also making an independent bid for the U.S. House in North Dakota.