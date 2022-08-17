Nine Candidates Running For Moorhead Mayor & City Council

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We now know the candidates for city offices in Moorhead in the November election.

The filing deadline was Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Mayor Shelly Carlson is running for a full-term.

Also running for mayor is Kevin Shores, a disabled veteran.

There are two candidates running for one open seat in each Ward except in Ward 4.

Chuck Hendrickson is running unopposed.

The General Election will be held November 8.

Ward 1: Ryan Nelson & Siham Amedy

Ward 2: Eileen Johnson & Heather Nesemeier

Ward 3: Deborah White & Dr. Rick Melbye

Ward 4: Chuck Hendrickson