North Dakota Officer Receives Congressional Badge of Bravery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer who jumped into action when several vehicles including a bus were washed into a large hole by heavy rainfall in July 2019 is honored.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer presented Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Dexter Davis with the Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Davis acted quickly when a section of Highway 1806 washed out near the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

He entered the water and used ropes to stabilize the bus and retrieve the bus driver, who was severely injured.

The Congressional Badge of Bravery is awarded to officers who demonstrate exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty.