Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding.
Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
The F-M community are showing their support by starting a GoFundMe to help repair the damages. As of Wednesdy night, he community has helped raise just under $300 with an end goal up to $15,000.
The daycare supports 30 children and has been operating since 2006.
It is closed indefinitely as the center needs to have its walls and floors removed.