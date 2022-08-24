Trailer Hauling Hay Catches Fire South Of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A trailer hauling hay catches fire south of Fargo.
The fire happened at 88th Ave. South and South University Drive.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup loaded with hay bales going from Wild Rice to Glyndon caught fire just before 6:30 Tuesday night.
The pickup driver unhooked the trailer before the fire spread to the truck.
Horace firefighters got the fire out, but the trailer and hay are a total loss.
There were no injuries. The Cass County Highway Department cleared the road.
The cause of the fire is not known.