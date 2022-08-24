Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital

Anders Odegaard/ndcourts.gov

WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries.

31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail.

Formal charges are pending.

Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report of a domestic argument.

31-year-old Carissa Odegaard of Grand Forks was air-lifted to Sanford Health in Fargo.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s mobile crime lab from Bemidji was sent to the house to assist with the investigation and evidence collection.