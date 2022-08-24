Watch: Fargo School Board slammed for Pledge of Allegiance controversy

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo school board took some sharp criticism at Tuesday night’s board meeting from members of the public over the turbulence caused by the recent votes about the Pledge of Allegiance.

Deven Styczynski, a recent unsuccessful candidate for the school board, spoke specifically to board member Seth Holden who made the original motion to cancel the pledge which had just been introduced in April. He told Holden he needed to “resign immediately…and you’ve made us a national embarrassment as a district and as a community.”

Following the intense backlash, the school board reinstated the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance in a special meeting last week.

Another speaker from Tuesday’s audience, Lillian Jones, told the board it should adopt security measures to protect themselves.

Fargo police are investigating reports of threats that were made to at least three members of the board and this past weekend, a threatening poster with white nationalist links was posted on the school district’s front door.