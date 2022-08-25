UPDATE: AMBER Alert Canceled, 3-Year-Old Found By Law Enforcement





UPDATE (08/25/22 8:05pm) An AMBER Alert has been canceled for 3-year-old Amirae Driver.

It was issued early this afternoon after Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement believed she was abducted from Mandaree, North Dakota.

They also believed she was with Myron Johnson.

North Dakota Highway Patrol and B-C-I only say that Driver was safely located by law enforcement officials.

They didn’t provide any other details.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

An AMBER Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement. On August 24, 2022, at 1:19 pm Amirae Driver is believed to have been abducted from Mandaree, ND.



Amirae is described as a three year old Native American, female. She is three feet tall, weighs forty pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Amirae may be with Myron Cody Johnson who may be driving a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Van with North Dakota license plate 983 BBG. The van has front end damage and damage to the rear lift gate.



Myron Johnson is described as a 45 year old Native American, male, is five feet eleven inches tall weighs 172 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.



If you have any information regarding these subjects, please contact your local law enforcement or Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.



