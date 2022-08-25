UPDATE: Attorney Charged With Killing His Ex-Wife in Warren, MN

WARREN, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An attorney from Warren, Minnesota is now charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of his ex-wife.

31-year-old Anders Odegaard was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after two of the couple’s five children stopped a man and asked him to call 911, saying their mother was bleeding and needed help.

The complaint says Odegaard appeared to have blood on his face and in his hair.

31-year-old Carissa Odegaard of Grand Forks was found unresponsive in the entryway in a pool of blood with severe head injuries.

One of the children said he believed that his father had hit his mother with a knife or spatula.

Carissa was airlifted to a Fargo hospital where she later died.

A verified GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to support the kids and for funeral expenses.

