Valley City gun dealer taking lead in nationwide lawsuit against ATF

FARGO (KVRR) – A Valley City gun dealer is at the center of a federal lawsuit that challenges the ability of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to impose new restrictions on privately made firearms.

At least 17 states have signed on to the lawsuit filed by Morehouse Enterprises, doing business as Bridge City Ordnance, Eliezer Jimenez of Grand Forks and two gun rights groups.

The new rule changes the definition of a firearm and says kits that can be converted to a functional weapon are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms.

The ATF says the rule will help curb the proliferation of “ghost guns,” which are often assembled from kits, do not contain serial numbers, and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace and easy to acquire by criminals.

But the complaint says what the ATF calls the “Final Rule,” makes it impossible for dealers to know how the parts are defined, and which parts they can and cannot purchase and sell legally. The lawsuit also argues it will force many gun dealers to revamp their business practices, and could put many dealers out of business.

“This law isn’t going to stop the criminals from still making guns themselves” according to Stephen Stamboulieh, an attorney who represents Morehouse Enterprises.. “It’s going to affect people like you and me, like hobbyists, who might just want to make their own guns.”

Judge Peter Welte denied a motion for a preliminary injunction against the ATF, writing in his order that the complaint wasn’t filed until July, so it’s not an issue of timeliness. Welte also stated that many states that haven’t joined with the plaintiffs are siding with the ATF and the Department of Justice.