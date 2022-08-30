Fargo affordable housing issues starts with demolishing the high rise

City and State officials are teaming up to provide needed affordable housing in Fargo.

It starts with the high rise being demolished late next summer or early fall.

“It’s the Lashkowitz Tower. 248 apartment units. The low cost apartments for seniors and it served the city well since 1971,” North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said.

It’s time for a much needed upgrade.

Leaders from the Housing Authority say the building was physically obsolete because of bad pipes.

“We couldn’t have reliable potable water and the sewage systems were continuously cracking, bailing on many different floors throughout the years,” CEO of the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority Chris Brungardt said.

After some delays with funding, they finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Trying to cobble together $5.8 million for a project to demolish something is always a big chore to have,” Brungardt said.

The ball is rolling now on the demolition of the high rise facility, and plans to build a new 110 unit facility are in the works.

“I think right now we’re looking at decommissioning the building here probably starting November 1, the asbestos abatement probably about, if we get the EPA Brownsville Funding we’ll probably start about July,” Brungardt said.

They hope to start building a new facility in February 2024.

“One small step for man one large step for senior housing in Fargo,” Hoeven said.

“It’s no doubt we have a tsunami of seniors who need housing and if we can get those seniors into appropriate retirement living situations. It’ll free up other housing for families,” Fargo City Commissioner John Strand said.

City officials say 3,500 families are currently waiting on housing, so this can’t come quick enough.

The new units will be modernized and designed to fit the elderly residents needs.

They say the new facility will have a similar roof and view like this one, where residents can come out and enjoy the scenery downtown.

“Our great partnerships our state, local, and federal partners, that we’re aware of the issues and we want to solve it,” Brungardt said.

They’re looking to get the last one point eight million secured for asbestos removal from the federal government.