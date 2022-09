Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon.

Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a trailer when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Kristina Potucek of Warren.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.