Dr. Josh Deere Named New President of Altru

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Kennedy, Minnesota native Dr. Josh Deere is named the new president of Altru.

Deere has been medical director of primary care for seven years and most recently the interim chief medical officer since February.

That is when Dr. Steven Weiser was forced out as Altru’s president.

Deere earned his medical degree from UND and completed a family medicine residency through the Altru Family Medicine Residency program.

He has been with the hospital since 2009.

His appointment as president is effective immediately.