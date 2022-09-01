Gas Leak In West Fargo After Crews Cut Natural Gas Line

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation this morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers.

The area impacted was from the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Avenue north of West Fargo.

The gas pipe is under a railroad line.

As a precaution, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies blocked traffic on a portion of the road for a time as Xcel crews and contractors worked to cap the line and make repairs.

Harwood Area Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.