Pet Connection: Meet LeRoy Jenkins

LeRoy Jenkins knows how to make a good impression in this week's Pet Connection

He may be a two-year-old ball of energy, but he can mellow out with the best of them.

The Catahoula Leopard Mix at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is a working dog, so he’s smart. He already knows commands like sit, stay and shake.

That being said, he does have a ton of energy. He needs to go to a home where he can run and play and someone has the time to make sure he stays active. He would not do well in an apartment or in a home with small kids.

He loves being outdoors. That includes walks, swimming and hiking.

He’s gentle, loyal and affectionate. If he’s the dog for you, click here for more information.

It’s especially important that we find a home for LeRoy Jenkins because 4 Luv of Dog’s facilities are full. He’s actually staying at Wags Stay N Play boarding and daycare in Moorhead.

Another dog we featured on Pet Connection in May also needs a home ASAP. Tahiti spent most of her life with a single foster mom who recently moved away. Tahiti is a one-der dog, which means she does not do well with other dogs. They can’t find her a foster, so she’s moving back in at 4 Luv’s shelter, which is far from ideal.

It’s vital that these dogs get out of their less-than-ideal situations.

Even if you can’t adopt or foster a dog, you can help 4 Luv this weekend at their Midwest Dogfest event this Saturday, September 3rd at Fargo Brewing. There’s a record sale, art show and concert. Click here for more details.