Democrat Mark Haugen Suspends Campaign For U.S. House In N.D.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Democratic backed candidate for North Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat is dropping out of the race, just months before the election.

Mark Haugen put out a Tweet saying, “Effective immediately, I am suspending my campaign. Thank you to all my supporters.”

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, the incumbent, thanked Haugen for throwing his hat in the ring and said a lot is going to be said about why Haugen was forced out of the race and “I’ll let the pundits give their takes.”

Former Miss America Cara Mund held her last signature collection event this week in Bismarck in an effort to get on the ballot as an independent.