South Fargo Dairy Queen Closes Over Rent Dispute

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There is one fewer Dairy Queen in the FM metro.

The restaurant at the Shoppes at Osgood at the corner of 45th Street and 40th Avenue South in Fargo has abruptly closed.

A sign on the door said it all: “This location is closed”.

A social media post says the operators were unable “to come to a reasonable lease agreement with the landlord of this property and cannot afford the rent”.

They encouraged their customers to continue to support their South Moorhead location.