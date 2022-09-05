RedHawks draw Winnipeg Goldeyes in playoffs

Wednesday kicks off redemption to a title for RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The RedHawks drop three straight to Kansas City Monarchs and lose the West Division Title. It was a special regular season run but they’ve been saying all year, this is the position they expect to be in. Several players came back with a bad taste in their mouths after last years championship lost, the journey to redemption starts Wednesday against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Fist pitch is at Newman Outdoor Field at 6:35 pm.