Jury selection in Arthur Kollie trial begins

The crime happened last year and the trial is in the beginning stages

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — Jury selection begins for the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen to death in summer 2021.

Hallways at the Cass County courthouse were filled with prospective jurors.

Kollie is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

Police say he randomly attacked Paulsen at a strip mall near party city at on the 43 hundred block of 13th Avenue South.