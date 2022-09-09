New details on triple murder-suicide in Towner County, N.D.

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – The Towner County Sheriff says there was an escalating dispute between brothers Robert and Richard Bracken for weeks.

Preliminary autopsy results show Doug Dulmage, Justin and Richard Bracken died from multiple gunshots August 29th. Authorities say Robert Bracken shot them and then himself. A gun was found in his possession at the scene.

The Brackens worked for Dulmage and were in a wheat field for harvest.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t say when Robert and Richard Bracken were fighting about.