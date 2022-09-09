Prosecutors trace Kollie’s movements after Paulsen attack on 2nd day of murder trial

The jury first watched a surveillance camera video which captured the entire 30 minute attack which happened at 6:30 on the morning of June 4, 2021.

The prosecution then called a series of witnesses who encountered Kollie in the hour after the attack. Kollie initially attempted to use the bathroom at a hotel before being turned away by a front desk manager. He then went to Petro Travel Center, where the housekeeping manager was in the midst of cleaning a shower when Kollie snuck into it.

“So then I knocked on the door and I said ‘sir, this a dirty shower’ – I figured it was a truck driver that didn’t know it and I didn’t want nobody to use a dirty shower. And he yelled at me and said ‘I’m in a hurry, I’m in a hurry’ and I said well I’m gonna wait out here for you because you have to pay for the shower,” she said.

She said Kollie raced out of Petro Travel Center shirtless without paying. Kollie was then caught on surveillance cameras walking through the parking lots of Scheels and Blue Cross Blue Shield. About an hour after the attack, Kollie is seen stealing and changing clothes at Walmart and dumping what investigators later discovered to be blood-splattered pants and shoes in the bathroom there.

Officer Jason Skalicky testified that officers found suspicious items in dumpsters behind an apartment complex less than a half mile from Petro. He identified the recovered items as prosecutors displayed photos of a backpack, canteen, lanyard with a set of keys, West Fargo Schools bus pass, and Paulsen’s North Dakota ID.

A green-handled multiblade knife was recovered from another nearby dumpster.

The trial is expected to last into the middle of next week.