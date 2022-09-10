CatVideoFest returns to Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cat lovers, rejoice! The International Cat Video Fest is back in Downtown Fargo to raise money for animals in need.

Adoptable cats from Homeward Animal Shelter came to the Fargo Theatre for a meet-n-greet and stayed around to watch their fellow friendly felines on the big screen.

The film fest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos from thousands of hours of unique submissions from animations to music videos.

“You know we have so many animals that are needing their forever homes so we want to bring awareness to our animals right here in our community that need their forever homes and if we can raise a little money too to help them while they’re waiting for their forever families if you can’t adopt that always helps us out too. Part of the proceeds from today’s viewing come back to the shelter animals just like Doc here and we’re just happy to be a part of it and it’s just a fun time for everybody and also helps our shelter pets,” Heather Klefstad, the Marketing Director at Homeward Animal Shelter.

Proceeds benefit Homeward Animal Shelter. They’re excited the CatVideoFest is back for the first time since 2015.