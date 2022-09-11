NFL week one round up!

FARGO,N.D. (KVRR)-Week one in the NFL saw a lot of close games, and even a tie!

Everyone had their eyes on the big matchup, the Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7

Top Performers

K. Cousins, (MN), 23/32, 277 Yards, two TD’s

D. Cook, (MN), 20 Rushes, 90 Yards

J. Jefferson, (MN), 9 Rec, 184 Yards, two TD’s

The Commanders won their opener 28-22 over the Jacksonville Jaguars

C. Wentz 27/41 313 yards, four Td’s, two int

The 49ers lost 19-10 to the Chicago Bears.

Trey Lance went 13/28, 164 yards, one int