Over $50,000 Raised For High School Football Player Injured in Moorhead Game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Brainerd high school senior is at Sanford in Fargo after suffering a serious head injury during a football game with Moorhead Friday night.

Conner Erickson underwent a three hour surgery for the head injury and a piece of his skull was removed to release pressure.

In a CaringBridge update on Sunday, the family said there is no specific hit or play that has been determined to be the cause of the injury.

The family said Erickson has swelling of his skull and has been sedated since Friday, causing fever and high blood pressure that has since been on the decline.

A GoFundMe account has already raised over $50,000.

The post says: There is a long journey for Conner ahead with many medical bills and time off from work for his family.

Find a link here.