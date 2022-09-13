11 Years After He Was Caught, Accused Drug Cartel Hitman Appears in Fargo Court

Mexico City

FARGO, N.D. — An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel appears in court in Fargo, 11 years after he was caught in Tijuana.

Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha faces three charges including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise.

Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine and other drugs into the U.S.

North Dakota officials began gathering evidence on the cartel after a man was killed over a drug debt.