Closing Arguments Thursday in Arthur Kollie Murder Trial

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Murder victim Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen’s father testified Tuesday and now closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning in the trial of Arthur Kollie.

He is accused of attacking and killing the 14-year-old in broad daylight in summer 2021.

On the final day of witness testimony, Kollie’s sister and counselors and employees from Fraser were called to the stand.

The drop-in center manager testified that she last saw Kollie a day or two before Paulsen was murdered.

She says he seemed to be struggling a little bit with his mental health.

Kollie’s sister believed her brother was suffering from paranoia and it had gotten worse over time.