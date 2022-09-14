Fargo Air Museum Lands “Celebrity” Plane For Annual Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You can’t have a Celebrity Dinner & Auction at the Fargo Air Museum without a “celebrity” plane.

This is the F-101B Voodoo from the North Dakota National Air Guard.

The Cold War-era fighter jet was used in 1970 & 1972 to help the Happy Hooligans place first in the USAF Weapons Competition.

It was retired in 1977.

The plane is the centerpiece for the museum’s upcoming 14th Annual Celebrity Dinner and Auction fundraiser.

That will take place on Saturday, September 24 with a dinner, live & silent auctions and entertainment.

You can buy tickets on the Fargo Air Museum’s website here.