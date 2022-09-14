Police Arrest Man After Fight, Reports Of Shot Fired
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police break up a fight with a gun nearby after reports of a gun shot.
Police responded to the 3000 block of 18th Street South around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
An officer spotted a gun on the ground near two people fighting.
Police detained the two people and safely picked up the gun.
They arrested one man, 37-year-old Adil Hussein of Moorhead.
He is in the Clay County Jail with a request for charges of obstructing the legal process.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.