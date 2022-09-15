Pet Connection: Meet Princess

Princess is a sweetheart, and she could be your royal kitty

Princess is a sweetheart, and she could be your royal kitty.

She’s a 3 1/2 year-old cat from Cats Cradle Shelter in Fargo.

When they got her, she was in the middle of a difficult pregnancy. They had to do an emergency spay surgery on her. Her kitten survived and got adopted out. Now it’s Princess’ turn.

She’s a very mild-mannered cat who quickly warms up to her surroundings. She would be a wonderful addition to a home with an adult cat already.

Princess could get used to living with kids or dogs as long as they give her space to get used to her surroundings.

Adult cats like Princess don’t come with the baggage of raising a kitten. She can be independent, which can make it easier to leave her at home for longer stretches of time.

Princess is currently staying at Natural Pet Center in Fargo. You can stop by any time during business hours and say hi to her.