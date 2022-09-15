Senators Congratulate Mac Schneider’s Nomination for U.S. Attorney for N.D.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are congratulating former state legislator Mac Schneider on his nomination to serve as the state’s U.S. Attorney.

He was nominated by President Biden.

Hoeven and Cramer say they look forward to “getting Mac confirmed as soon as possible.”

Schneider is an attorney with offices in Fargo and Grand Forks.

He served in the state legislature’s 42nd district from 2009 to 2016 when he lost reelection.

Schneider was the Democratic endorsed candidate for U.S. House in North Dakota in 2018 but lost to Republican Kelly Armstrong.

Jennifer Puhl is serving as the interim U.S. Attorney for North Dakota after Drew Wrigley was appointed Attorney General of the state upon the death of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.