Jamestown man dead after crash involving two trucks

The crash happened on Highway 281 Tuesday morning

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead after two trucks crash in Stutsman County.

Authorities says a 37-year-old Jamestown man died while driving a large truck shortly before 10 this morning.

Fifty-two-year-old Cristopher Anderson, of Jamestown, was driving fuel tanker truck on Highway 281 and slowed down to make a turn.

A Freightliner truck was following behind, tried to swerve to avoid hitting the other vehicle and rear-ended the tanker.

The driver of the Freightliner was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anderson was not injured.