Jamestown man dead after crash involving two trucks
The crash happened on Highway 281 Tuesday morning
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead after two trucks crash in Stutsman County.
Authorities says a 37-year-old Jamestown man died while driving a large truck shortly before 10 this morning.
Fifty-two-year-old Cristopher Anderson, of Jamestown, was driving fuel tanker truck on Highway 281 and slowed down to make a turn.
A Freightliner truck was following behind, tried to swerve to avoid hitting the other vehicle and rear-ended the tanker.
The driver of the Freightliner was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Anderson was not injured.