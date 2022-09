Man Enters Not Guilty Pleas in Fargo Workplace Shooting in 2021

Anthony Reese Jr.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Moorhead man accused of killing two co-workers at a Fargo manufacturing company in 2021 enters not guilty pleas.

Anthony Reese Jr. entered the pleas Monday to three counts of murder, including of an unborn child.

He is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and his pregnant girlfriend 32-year-old April Carbone at Melet Plastics after he was fired.

Reese’s next court date is set for mid-October.