Fargo Police SUV involved in rollover crash

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A driver hit a Fargo Police car going through an intersection with its lights and sirens on.

That’s according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash. The crash happened just before 3:45 pm Tuesday at the intersection of 25th St. 1st Ave. N., near Fargo Police Headquarters.

One vehicle was going south on 25th Street with a green light when the police SUV was going west on 1st Avenue with its lights and sirens on.

The police SUV rolled on its side.

Both drivers refused medical care on the scene, but went to the hospital on their own.

The crash is under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.