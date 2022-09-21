Hours At Some North Dakota Ports of Entry To Be Extended

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota.

The hours at Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry will be expanded by two hours, to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That is pending agreement from the Canada Border Services Agency.

The move will be evaluated after 120 days.

State leaders have been pushing since April to restore pre-pandemic hours at several ports of entry.

Gov. Doug Burgum says the reduced hours have caused significant hardship on the movement of citizens, goods and tourists between the U.S. and Canada.