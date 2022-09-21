Josh Duhamel Almost Ruined Fargo Wedding With Stunt The Previous Night

North Dakota’s favorite Hollywood star almost ruined his wedding day here in Fargo the night before.

Minot native Josh Duhamel and Fargo native Audra Mari got hitched September 10th in Fargo according to TMZ.

They say it all happened on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel downtown.

Duhamel went on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Tuesday night and talked about the day, which apparently was a lot more eventful than he realized.

There was a rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding. After that, they rented a party bus, which is where it almost went catastrophically wrong.

Duhamel says he tried to hang from the rafters inside the bus and crowd surf, then promptly threw his back out. He says he couldn’t get out of bed on the day of his wedding.

He credits a pain shot at the emergency room for helping him walk down the aisle and enjoy his wedding day.

But he says he woke up the next day and couldn’t get out of bed again.

A week and a half later, he says his back is now feeling, “pretty good”.

Watch the full clip by clicking here.