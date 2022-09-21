Racially-Divisive Materials Found in West Fargo, Fargo

Police want to know who's responsible for these materials

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in West Fargo are asking for help in identifying the people responsible for littering the city’s neighborhoods with racially-divisive materials.

Hundreds of small bags were found containing a postcard with language relating to the Jupiter Paulsen murder case.

They were found on cars, private property, and in the streets from 40th to 52nd Avenues West, west of Sheyenne Street and also in south Fargo’s Osgood neighborhood.

People are asked to review their security footage and report any suspicious activity to the West Fargo Police Department.